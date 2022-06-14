Fort Riley soldier has preliminary hearing set for last year's Aggieville shooting

A Riley County judge has set a preliminary hearing in September for a Fort Riley soldier charged with attempted first-degree murder after an Aggieville shooting last year.

Joshua Leslie Cummings, 20, of Fort Riley, appeared in Riley County District Court Tuesday afternoon. Cummings faces attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery charges for a shooting that happened in December inside Tate’s, 1109 Moro St.

Magistrate Judge William Malcolm set Cummings’ next appearance at 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

The attempted first-degree murder charge is for shooting Reed Godinet, 24, a defensive end on the K-State football team last season; the attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges are for using a firearm on Hector Manuel Martinez, 24.

Riley County deputy attorney David Lowden said in a previous court hearing that Cummings fired five shots from a revolver inside the bar. Lowden said two bullets hit Godinet — one in the jaw and one in the abdomen. He said Cummings fired his gun at Martinez, who had tried to intervene, and hit Martinez in the head with his gun.

“This could’ve been a double murder,” Lowden said.

Multiple sources told The Mercury that Godinet and Cummings were engaged in a fight with each other on the dance floor immediately prior to the shooting. Neither prosecutors nor the individuals involved have commented on the motive for the shooting.

Cummings remains confined in Riley County Jail on $1 million bond.