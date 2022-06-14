ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Todd Howard says Fallout 5 is coming after The Elder Scrolls 6, if we all live that long

By Wes Fenlon
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrJwF_0gAoV4Hv00
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Hope you like Fallout 76, because it's likely going to be the Fallout game, maybe the only Fallout game, for the next decade. I an interview with IGN (opens in new tab), Bethesda's Todd Howard stated that Fallout 5 will follow The Elder Scrolls 6 (opens in new tab), which is still in pre-production. It's a long way off, in other words—just a twinkle in Todd's eye.

The RPGs Bethesda made its name on are primarily developed by a single studio, which is why there are such large gaps between releases. It's a different process than Activision's approach to Call of Duty or how Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed. The gaps are only getting longer as Bethesda's games get bigger:

  • Fallout 3 (2008)
  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (2011)
  • Fallout 4 (2015)
  • Fallout 76 (2018)* - co-developed by Bethesda Austin
  • Starfield (2023)
  • The Elder Scrolls 6 (???)
  • Fallout 5 (??????)

Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018, but cautioned it was still very far off. In the past four years, TES6 has only been referred to as in pre-production or the "design phase."

"Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while," Howard told IGN today. "We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well."

It's hard to imagine The Elder Scrolls 6 arriving before 2027 at the absolute earliest, which means Fallout 5 is likely a game for the early 2030s. If you're not so into the online aspect of Fallout 76 and bummed that you'll be a decade older once a new Fallout rolls around, Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda may be a saving grace. Microsoft now owns Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian and inXile, two studios focused on making hardcore computer-first RPGs. It's hard to imagine we won't see something new with the Fallout name on it well before Fallout 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpaN9_0gAoV4Hv00

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.

When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Diablo Immortal Just Crossed An Unfortunate Milestone

In retrospect, it's quite possible the "Diablo Immortal" was always doomed to fail. However, no one could have anticipated that the game would end up making Blizzard history for some of the worst reasons. Announced back at BlizzCon 2018, the mobile-only game was immediately met with resistance and backlash from...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Howard
TechRadar

Diablo 4 won't have Diablo Immortal's horrible microtransations, Blizzard insists

Diablo 4 won't share Diablo Immortal's monetization systems, Blizzard has confirmed. Instead, monetization in Diablo 4 will be strictly kept to "optional cosmetic items and full story-driven expansions," Diablo head Rod Fergusson confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab). The sentiment was shared by Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who quote tweeted Fergusson's statement, writing: "100%" (thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

Starfield, Bethesda’s ambitious new role-playing game, appears to be an amalgam of The Elder Scrolls and ambitious spacefaring games like Elite Dangerous and the Star Citizen project. In a presentation livestreamed on Sunday, game director Todd Howard lifted the cover off the highly anticipated game to reveal flyable, customizable starships as well as 100 star systems and more than 1,000 different worlds to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: All the biggest announcements

Xbox and Bethesda traditionally host their own separate showcases around this time of year. But with E3 taking the year off and Microsoft having closed its acquisition of Bethesda last March, it only made sense for the two to team up once again. What we got was the latest edition of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, packed with huge reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallout New Vegas#Elder Scrolls#Fallout 76#Game Design#Video Game#Bethesda#Activision#The Elder Scrolls 6
Gamespot

3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is kicking off another Free Play Days today, letting you check out Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free from now until June 19. To play the titles, you’ll need to either be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Getting a New Game Mode and More

The big Assassin's Creedevent from Tuesday confirmed more content is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla through another year of updates and other releases. Part of those plans include a brand new roguelite game mode called "The Forgotten Saga" where Eivor will plunge into Niflheim over and over again into procedurally generated challenges. Other plans include the "final chapter" in Eivor's story with both of those releases planned to be out at some point in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy