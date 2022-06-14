Oregon’s LCDC gains Lazo as a member

Open Concept Architecture project designer Tudor Bertea is now a licensed Oregon architect after successfully completing the Architect Registration Examination. Bertea works with project teams to produce thoughtful and efficient design solutions at multiple scales. He has more than seven years of architectural experience in all phases of the design process, including four years in construction contract administration and project management for high-end mixed-use projects. Currently, Bertea is working on a restaurant and food cart pod retrofit project in downtown Beaverton, and a 24,000-square-foot new grocery store in Forest Grove. He has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Oregon.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO