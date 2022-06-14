ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s LCDC gains Lazo as a member

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 4 days ago

The Oregon Senate has confirmed Allan Lazo as a Land Conservation and Development Commission member. His term began June 1 and ends May...

djcoregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Journal of Commerce

Lovern to lead BIA of Clark County government affairs

The Building Industry Association of Clark County has named Noelle Lovern its government affairs director. She will oversee government affairs, including political advocacy, policy research and relationship building with elected officials. As a liaison to local governments within Clark County, Lovern will monitor policy issues and analyze proposed ordinances for impacts on the building industry. She is an advocate for collaborative partnerships between government and private industry that produce implementable and sustainable solutions that ultimately benefit communities. Lovern previously served as vice president of public relations and corporate communication for American CuMo Mining Corp. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication and public relations from Boise State University.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Daily Journal of Commerce

Hayward Field renovation named DJC’s Project of the Year

Next month, Hayward Field will host the World Athletics Championships. The University of Oregon facility became a world-class venue via a renovation that received the top honor on Wednesday evening during the DJC’s annual TopProjects event. The Eugene project, submitted by SRG Partnership, was named Project of the Year.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Open Concept Architecture’s Bertea earns license

Open Concept Architecture project designer Tudor Bertea is now a licensed Oregon architect after successfully completing the Architect Registration Examination. Bertea works with project teams to produce thoughtful and efficient design solutions at multiple scales. He has more than seven years of architectural experience in all phases of the design process, including four years in construction contract administration and project management for high-end mixed-use projects. Currently, Bertea is working on a restaurant and food cart pod retrofit project in downtown Beaverton, and a 24,000-square-foot new grocery store in Forest Grove. He has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Oregon.
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy