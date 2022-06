The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.1% in May, which is 2 percentage points lower than the region’s rate a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in May 2022 was 209,108, up 2,790 for an increase of 1.4% over the year. There were 6,436 unemployed residents in the region and 202,672 employed – the most people with jobs in May in the last five years; and 7,495 more than in February 2020, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO