Winnebago County, WI

Three people injured in crashes on US 45; highway employee and motorcyclist transported to hospital for serious injuries

By Kelli Arseneau, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago

WINNECONNE – Three people, including a Winnebago County Highway Department employee, were injured in two crashes on U.S. 45 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center was notified at 1:18 p.m. of the first crash, which occurred on U.S. 45 northbound just north of State 116.

Winnebago County Highway Department employees were working along U.S. 45 northbound in a marked construction zone that had been reduced to one traffic lane. Traffic traveling in the open left travel lane was slowing for construction work when a flatbed semi truck rear-ended a pickup truck. The pickup truck was pushed into the construction work zone and hit a highway department employee.

The employee was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, while the driver of the semi was uninjured.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 45 were closed after the crash, and traffic was detoured to State 116, which created heavy traffic congestion, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 2:04 p.m., the second crash occurred on State 116 at the U.S. 45 northbound offramp area. An SUV exiting U.S. 45 collided with a motorcycle that was traveling east on State 116.

The motorcycle operator was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Both incidents remain under investigation. U.S. 45 reopened to all traffic shortly before 9 p.m., while I-41 reopened about 5 p.m.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

