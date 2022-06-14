The 17 best men's shorts for summer, from crisp chinos to pairs that double as swim trunks

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

While jeans are most people's go-to pants of choice for the majority of the year, shorts are the smartest (and easiest) way to stay cool when temperatures climb.

With the exception of formal occasions, there are shorts for every moment of your summer. From classic styles like chinos and denim shorts to more technical styles for performance or even taking a dip in the pool, there's no shortage of options available.

Whether you're searching for casual pairs in a unique color, sporty shorts to go with your favorite sneakers, or a lightweight option to stay as cool as possible, you'll find them here.

Don't wait until it's too hot for pants to start shopping for shorts. Check out all of our favorite men's shorts, below.

These are the best men's shorts in 2022:

Patagonia Baggies

Described by Patagonia as "Life's shorts," the Patagonia Baggies are designed to take on anything life throws its way.

Waist: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Inseam: 5-inch or 7-inch

Whether you need shorts for casual wear or outdoor activities like hiking, rock climbing, and swimming, Patagonia Baggies are a great fit. The 100% recycled nylon material is lightweight and quick-drying. You'll get to choose between 5-inch and 7-inch inseams. Read our full review on Patagonia Baggies here .

Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Shorts

If you're shopping for shorts to go with your favorite Nike sneakers, there's no better option than the Nike Sportswear Woven Lined Flow Shorts .

Waist: XS-4XL

They're made from a lightweight nylon material and can double as swimming trunks. Many colors are available, so you can grab a pair for all your Nike outfits.

Adidas Designed 2 Move 3 Stripes Primeblue Shorts $24.00 FROM ADIDAS Originally $30.00 | Save 20%

With classic Adidas Three Stripes branding, the Designed 2 Move Shorts are the best way to match your favorite Adidas sneakers.

Waist: S-XXL

Made using Primeblue, a recycled material created from Parley ocean waste, these shorts are also very sustainable.

Allbirds R&R Sweat Short

The Allbirds R&R Short features the look of classic cotton sweat shorts but is made more sustainably with organic Peruvian Pima cotton, hemp, and eucalyptus tree fibers.

Waist: XS-XXXL

XS-XXXL Inseam: 7-inch inseam

Whether you wear them for lounging and resting or for recreation, you'll be sure to be comfortable in the R&R Shorts.

Allbirds Natural Run Short

Designed for running, hiking, and working out, Allbirds Natural Run Shorts are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying for performance.

Waist: XS-XXXL

Inseam: 7-inch inseam

They're also made to be roomy for a full range of motion during activities. Read our full review on the Allbirds Natural Run Collection here .

Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Shorts

While corduroy pants might be thought of as a winter style, the Outerknown SeventySeven Cord Utility Shorts are made from a lighter-weight 16 wales corduroy crafted from organic cotton.

Waist: 28-38

The vintage-inspired style is a unique alternative to sporty performance shorts or chino shorts.

Bonobos Stretched Washed Chino Short 2.0

The classic chino short is a must-have in everyone's summer wardrobe — and Bonobos' Stretched Washed Chino Short is our favorite choice.

Waist: 28-46

Inseam: 5-inch, 7-inch, or 9-inch

The brand offers a huge selection of colors and a wide range of sizes for all body types. You'll definitely find a pair you like.

The North Face Paramount Trail Convertible Pant

The North Face Paramount Trail Convertible Pants aren't your typical pair of shorts. They start out as full-length pants, but with zippered legs, they can convert into shorts.

Waist: 30-40

30-40 Inseam: Short, Regular, Long

Turn them into pants when you need them long or shorts when you need to cool off. The versatility makes these an amazing pair to travel with. Read our full review of The North Face Paramount Trail Convertible Pants here .

Everlane ReNew Swim Short $45.00 FROM EVERLANE Originally $65.00 | Save 31%

The Everlane ReNew Swim Short might look like a normal pair of shorts, but they're equally capable of being worn in the water.

Waist: XS-XL

They're lightweight, quick-drying, and feature a netted lining that's still comfortable to wear with underwear. Wear them in and out of water seamlessly.

A huge range of sizes and the long inseam of the Levi's 505 Denim Short offer a classic and enduring take on one of summer's favorite styles.

Waist: 29-44

29-44 Inseam: 10-inch

You can't get more classic than a pair of denim shorts in summer. Paired with a white T-shirt and low tops, these shorts can carry you just about anywhere.

Club Monaco Baxter Shorts

Classy and casual, the Club Monaco Baxter Shorts can be dressed up or down, making them a deserving summer style staple.

Waist: 30-36

30-36 Inseam: 6.75-inch

With an inseam on the shorter side, a slim fit, and a straight silhouette, these shorts present as traditional with a hint of youthful energy. As such, they work just as well with a nice sweater for a casual cafe lunch as they do with a bold T-shirt and a chunky sneaker. The stretch twill fabric is light and sporty enough to keep you cool in the heat, while a button closure and zip fly maintain the shorts' traditional styling.

Everlane The 7" Slim Fit Performance Chino Short

You can't go wrong with a pair of light shorts that can easily be dressed up or down like Everlane's The 7" Slim Fit performance Chino Short.

Waist: 28-38

28-38 Inseam: 7-inch

Every guy needs a classic tan or light-colored chino short in his closet, and he can do no better than this pair from Everlane. Pair with a polo, a button-down, a wool T-shirt, or a bohemian top and any type of loafer and you'll look at home everywhere. A four-way stretch material differentiates these chinos from many others by allowing more freedom of movement, whether that be in a game of croquet or a round of enthusiastic karaoke.

Cos Tailored Swim Shorts

There's nothing better than being able to go from the beach to the bar — and you can do just that with the Cos Tailored Swim Shorts .

Waist: 30-38

30-38 Inseam: 4.68-inch

While swim trunks wouldn't normally be found on a list of best shorts, this pair from Cos straddles the line between swimwear and casual everyday wear. Simple and slim, these shorts feature a timeless and flattering cut made from a fast-drying fabric.

Lululemon Commission Short Classic Oxford

High-performance fabric and a classic chino look make Lululemon's Commission Short Classic Oxford your next summer favorite.

Waist: 28-40

28-40 Inseam: 5-inch, 7-inch, or 9-inch

Sporting the traditional look of a classic chino short with slant front pockets and a button fly closure, this pair diverges from that traditional set-up in its construction. The fabric is almost imbued with No-Stink Zinc tech to keep it smelling fresh between washes.

Olivers Capital Short

Loose-fitting but not baggy, the Olivers Capital Short comes in six colors to highlight its classic shape — great for any guy who wants to step away from tan, black, and gray.

Waist: 28-38

28-38 Inseam: 8.75-inch

No matter your leg shape, these classic shorts look great on just about any guy. Boasting a casual fit and slick silhouette, the Capital Short is as good-looking as it is functional with its all-over stretch weave and water repellent fabric.

Kuhl Ambush Cargo Short

With more pockets than you'll know what to do with, the Kuhl Ambush Cargo Short is the perfect companion to a hard day of work.

Waist: 28-42

28-42 Inseam: 10-inch or 12-inch

With this pair by Kuhl, you'll have a total of nine pockets to use. Other bonuses include sun protection, a ventilation system to keep you cool, a gusseted crotch to prevent blow-outs, and a chamois-lined waistband ensuring all-day comfort.