Chris Evans says he would want to voice Robin Hood if he could star in another Disney role

Oo-de-lally. Chris Evans tells press he'd "love" to take a crack at voicing Robin Hood one day during the "Lightyear" press conference. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Walt Disney Animation

Chris Evans would love to take a crack at playing Disney's Robin Hood.

During the " Lightyear " press conference, Evans said that's a Disney character he'd love to play.

Disney is reportedly working on a live-action "Robin Hood" for Disney+ .

Captain America, Buzz Lightyear, and ... Robin Hood?

If Chris Evans could voice another character in a Disney movie, that's his pick.

"I don't think I could pull it off, but I was always a really big fan of Robin Hood, the old animated Disney movie," Evans said during the virtual press conference for "Lightyear," which Insider attended on Friday, when asked by The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman what other Disney character he would want to play.

Chris Evans, along with the "Lightyear" cast and moderator Erik Davis (bottom), tells press about his love for Disney's animated "Robin Hood" movie. Disney/Pixar

"I just thought Robin hood was so cool," Evans continued. "I think of all the animated characters in the Disney library, Robin Hood stands alone. I think he's just smooth and charming and capable. And, you know, I don't have that cool British accent, but I'd love to give it a crack."

Maybe that chance could be sooner than we think.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Disney is working on a live-action version of the 1973 animated film for Disney+ written by Kari Granlund ("Lady and the Tramp" remake).

The animated musical comedy follows Robin Hood and his best friend Little John who rob from the rich to give to the poor living in Sherwood Forest.

Disney is developing a "Robin Hood" remake for Disney+. Disney

"Robin Hood" is currently one of many Disney animated remakes that are presently in the works.

This fall, a "Pinocchio" remake starring Tom Hanks is coming to Disney+.

For now, Evans is voicing Buzz Lightyear in the spinoff prequel to Pixar's "Toy Story," which the actor said he "loved" when it came out in 1995.

"It kinda kicked the doors down in terms of a new approach to the medium. So I was thrilled and excited to know that there was more to come. To that extent, I loved all the characters in 'Toy Story' deeply," Evans said.

"Lightyear" hits theaters on Friday.