ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Evans says he would want to voice Robin Hood if he could star in another Disney role

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDCVu_0gAoU1fx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSYVw_0gAoU1fx00
Oo-de-lally. Chris Evans tells press he'd "love" to take a crack at voicing Robin Hood one day during the "Lightyear" press conference.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Walt Disney Animation

Captain America, Buzz Lightyear, and ... Robin Hood?

If Chris Evans could voice another character in a Disney movie, that's his pick.

"I don't think I could pull it off, but I was always a really big fan of Robin Hood, the old animated Disney movie," Evans said during the virtual press conference for "Lightyear," which Insider attended on Friday, when asked by The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman what other Disney character he would want to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhWXB_0gAoU1fx00
Chris Evans, along with the "Lightyear" cast and moderator Erik Davis (bottom), tells press about his love for Disney's animated "Robin Hood" movie.

Disney/Pixar

"I just thought Robin hood was so cool," Evans continued. "I think of all the animated characters in the Disney library, Robin Hood stands alone. I think he's just smooth and charming and capable. And, you know, I don't have that cool British accent, but I'd love to give it a crack."

Maybe that chance could be sooner than we think.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Disney is working on a live-action version of the 1973 animated film for Disney+ written by Kari Granlund ("Lady and the Tramp" remake).

The animated musical comedy follows Robin Hood and his best friend Little John who rob from the rich to give to the poor living in Sherwood Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5OwB_0gAoU1fx00
Disney is developing a "Robin Hood" remake for Disney+.

Disney

"Robin Hood" is currently one of many Disney animated remakes that are presently in the works.

This fall, a "Pinocchio" remake starring Tom Hanks is coming to Disney+.

For now, Evans is voicing Buzz Lightyear in the spinoff prequel to Pixar's "Toy Story," which the actor said he "loved" when it came out in 1995.

"It kinda kicked the doors down in terms of a new approach to the medium.  So I was thrilled and excited to know that there was more to come. To that extent, I loved all the characters in 'Toy Story' deeply," Evans said.

"Lightyear" hits theaters on Friday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Erik Davis
Person
Tom Hanks
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Film Star#Oo De Lally#Walt Disney Animation#Disney Pixar#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

460K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy