Cult Addiction in L.A.
Earlier this week we talked about the Mexico based international La Luz del Mundo church and the leader pleading guity to sex with underage girls. At the sentencing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen called the church leader a “sexual predator” and added “I’ve been a judge for a long time, and I’ll never cease to be amazed at what some people do [in the name of] religion.” This cult like following of church is something that has been in the news for years and have a strong hold in Los Angeles. We dive into this obversion Los Angeles has with cults.
Comments / 0