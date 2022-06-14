#Tasty Tuesday - Tupac Restaurant and Grilling Tips
It's Tasty Tuesday with Neil Saavedra, the Fork Reporter, and we're talking about a Tupac popup restaurant and tips for grilling!
It's Tasty Tuesday with Neil Saavedra, the Fork Reporter, and we're talking about a Tupac popup restaurant and tips for grilling!
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 0