Los Angeles, CA

Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Removing a Menu Staple to Make Room for Its New Strawberry Frosty

Many Wendy's fans remember the first time they scooped up a chilly Frosty with a french fry as their utensil. But if that routine has grown stale, and you wish you could travel back in time to that first salty, sweet bite, you can quit rubbing lamps at rummage sales hoping to find a genie. There's a new Frosty on the Wendy's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.
TUCSON, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Fast Food Orders That Practically Guarantee Weight Loss, According To Health Experts

If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s safe to say that avoiding fast food altogether is the best way to go. However, it’s only natural for cravings to strike, and if you’re used to stopping at the drive-through on a regular basis, changing your routine completely can be difficult. Luckily, many fast food restaurants offer healthier options that can make great alternatives to your typical burger and fries.
WEIGHT LOSS
Alina Andras

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:
CNN

McDonald's has a sweet new treat for the summer

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding a new McFlurry to its lineup, hoping an enticing summer treat can keep customers loyal as prices keep creeping higher. Beginning May 25 for a limited time, McDonald's will start selling a Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry that mixes vanilla soft serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits, topped with a caramel swirl. It's a "perfect combination of salty and sweet," the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
