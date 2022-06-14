ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Gottlieb: 'System Player' Steph Curry Wouldn't Be Elite Somewhere Else

Doug Gottlieb: “Steph Curry is a ‘system player’. If you put him in the style of play that the Celtics play, while he would still be effective, not to the same level. The Warriors use him on and off the basketball, and the Warriors also have several guys who turn down shots, good shots, for a great shot – that’s Steph Curry with his feet set. We do this thing in sports where we go ‘yeah, he’s a system player.’ Okay, well Michael Jordan didn’t win until he was in a ‘system’, the triangle.  That was successful for Kobe Bryant, it was successful for Michael Jordan, and it was successful for Shaq although he won another one in Miami in a very different system. We do this thing where we say a ‘system player' is somehow inferior to a guy who is not a system player. If we all consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest player or the second greatest player of all time and he only won in the triangle – granted he scored a lot of points and had a lot of individual success otherwise – what are we saying here? Could Michael Jordan have played in other styles? Yes, I believe so. Steph Curry? Not as much, I don’t think so. People who use ‘system player’ with a negative connotation simply don’t understand sports. It’s very fair to say some guys can only survive and are only good in a set system, and you’re right, but if that system helps the best player win and win big then sure, maybe they only work in one system... But they could be one of the greats of all time.” (Full Audio Above)

Listen to Doug Gottlieb explain why he thinks Steph Curry is a ‘system player’, and why he doesn’t think he would be as effective playing on another franchise.

Check out the audio above as Gottlieb details why this shouldn’t be a slight on Curry, obviously one of the best players of all time playing in the Warriors system, but adds that some guys will only survive in the perfect system with the perfect pieces around them.

