Columbus, OH

Notre Dame coach appears to take shot at Ohio State (again)

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman recently met with CBS Sports to discuss his role with the school, and it looks like he may have taken a shot at his old alma mater, Ohio State.

At least where academics are concerned.

"I'm not saying from top to bottom, but the majority of our kids, they — I want to say this the right way — are pushed to learn and their study habits are formulated every day," Freeman said, via CBS Sports. "You can't cheat academics at Notre Dame."

Freeman said the academic life at Notre Dame is decidedly stronger than at some other universities.

"You don't go to class [at places like that]?" he said.

"OK, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class."

While he didn't mention Ohio State by name, it didn't take long for most people to come to the conclusion that's the school he was thinking of.

Freeman's comments also come months after he implied he made a mistake by playing his college football career at Ohio State rather than Notre Dame.

"I just thank God that I didn't make the wrong decision twice," he said , via Player's Tribune, after joining the Notre Dame program.

Notre Dame goes to Ohio State in Week 1 of the 2022 football season, and may have just added another level of intrigue to an already huge game.

( h/t CBS Sports )

UPDATE: Freeman clarified his comments, saying he was misquoted in the interview. You can see the details here.

