Jason Aldean Sends Message to Toby Keith Following Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
On Sunday, Toby Keith revealed that he is battling cancer. The diagnosis came in 2021 and the country music superstar has undergone chemo, radiation, and surgery over the last six months to fight the disease. Now, Jason Aldean is among the country stars that are offering their support. In...

American Songwriter

Toby Keith Reveals Six-Month Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith revealed that he’s been privately battling stomach cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” shared Keith. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
shefinds

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Carrie Underwood Looks Now—Are You Sure That's Her?

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”
shefinds

Fans Are Devastated By Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ Announcement—Say It Ain’t So!

Carrie Underwood is now a world-renowned country singer and powerhouse vocalist, but back in 2005, she was an 21-year-old contestant vying to be the next American Idol. Fans were excited to see the “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, return to the stage and perform at the 2022 American Idol finale, and were devastated to learn that the fourth winner of the series could no longer do so.
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
TheDailyBeast

Jack and Kristina Wagner: Our Son Lost ‘Battle With Addiction’

Soap stars Jack and Kristina Wagner say their 27-year-old son Harrison “lost his battle with addiction” and they want to help others who are struggling. Harrison, a DJ and aspiring actor, was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot earlier this week, and while the medical examiner has not released a specific cause of death, his parents have made clear substance abuse was involved. “Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” Jack Wagner, an alum of Melrose Place, and ex-wife Kristina, a longtime General Hospital cast member, wrote in a statement on the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli Slam ‘Heartless’ Documentary About Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen isn’t keeping his lips sealed about the upcoming TV documentary special about the death of his father and rock music legend, Eddie Van Halen. According to Wolfgang, the impending documentary is “pathetic and heartless” and wishes nothing but ill-will to those who created it and those who tune in. On Twitter, the rocker aired out his grievances about the documentary, saying that it was “disgusting” that people were “trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer.”
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Mourns the Loss of Bon Jovi’s Alec John Such

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg has a lot to celebrate lately between the conclusion of the CBS series’ 12th season and its ranking amid this year’s top scripted dramas. However, as a musician, the actor took a moment from celebrating to mourn the loss of Bon Jovi’s founding bassist, Alec John Such. John Such passed away earlier this week at 70 years old.
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Rising country singer Chris Colston and his wife Peyton welcomed a baby girl on Friday, the couple shared. Emersyn Ruth Colston was born Friday at 12:30 a.m., one month early, they told PEOPLE. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in December. Colston, 26, said it "really didn't...
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
Taste of Country

Gabby Barrett Exits Second Half of Jason Aldean Tour, and Three Country Stars Will Take Her Place

Gabby Barrett will be cutting her 2022 plans on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour short, for a very important reason: She's going on maternity leave. Earlier this month, Barrett and her fellow artist husband, Cade Foehner, announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy. They didn't say exactly when they're due to welcome the new addition to their family, but in a recent interview with Audacy's Leading Ladies, Barrett said she's currently in the beginning of her second trimester, which would put her due date somewhere in the fall.
