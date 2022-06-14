‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries

The South Carolina Primary Elections were held yesterday. Governor McMaster won the Republican nomination and will face off against Democrat Joe Cunningham in the Fall. Russell Fry won the House District 7 Republican seat, beating out Tom Rice and the other candidates. He was endorsed by former President Trump, Rice was endorsed by former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. In Horry County, Mark Lazarus will face off against Johnny Gardner in a run-off election that will be held on June 28th.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO