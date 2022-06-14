ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Congressman Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), Democratic strategist Juanita...

www.nbcnews.com

wfxb.com

South Carolina Primary Elections Held Yesterday

The South Carolina Primary Elections were held yesterday. Governor McMaster won the Republican nomination and will face off against Democrat Joe Cunningham in the Fall. Russell Fry won the House District 7 Republican seat, beating out Tom Rice and the other candidates. He was endorsed by former President Trump, Rice was endorsed by former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. In Horry County, Mark Lazarus will face off against Johnny Gardner in a run-off election that will be held on June 28th.
ELECTIONS
abccolumbia.com

Review: 2022 South Carolina primary election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday’s primaries narrowed down the race for governor of the Palmetto State to two candidates. It was a decisive victory for current Governor Henry McMaster, but things were a little closer on the Democratic side. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has more. Governor (Republican) Henry...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cunningham speaks out just hours after Democratic governor primary win

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham, now the nominee for South Carolina Governor, will face off against republican Governor Henry McMaster who has held the title for the past 6 years. But for Cunningham who beat out four other Democratic candidates, the November Gubernatorial race is not...
State
South Carolina State
WFAE

Here are the key primary election results from South Carolina

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In South Carolina, two U.S. House incumbents — Nancy Mace and Tom Rice — are being challenged by Republicans who have the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022...
ELECTIONS
Person
Carlos Curbelo
Person
Donald Trump
wtoc.com

Mace fights Arrington in GOP primary after defying Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry voters are selecting between an incumbent who defied former President Donald Trump and a challenger who received his endorsement in the First Congressional District race. Rep. Nancy Mace is defending her seat in the GOP primary against challenger Katie Arrington. Mace defeated one-term Congressman Joe...
U.S. POLITICS
wpde.com

LIVE ELECTION 2022 BLOG: Local updates throughout South Carolina

(WPDE) — South Carolina's primary election day is finally here. Polls have officially closed as of 7 p.m. ABC15 has crews across the region to bring you the latest updates. We will be updating this blog throughout the day with major breaking election news, photos, video and more. LIVE...
ELECTIONS
WYFF4.com

South Carolina primary updates

Polls are closed in South Carolina for the primary election. ****CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS WHEN THE POLLS CLOSE AT 7 P.M. AND CONTINUOUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT****
ELECTIONS
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Federal school meal waivers are about to expire: The view from South Carolina

At the end of this month, 14 pandemic-era waivers that have paid for breakfast and lunch in American public schools for the past two years are set to expire, with little belief that these waivers will be extended. Like so many things these days, the issue has turned politically partisan....
POLITICS
uktimenews.com

3 Democratic women run to face US Sen Scott in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (UKTN) — Three women are vying for the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who said it would be his last term if re-elected. Scott has no Republican opposition and has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term. His...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

County council race in South Carolina ends in exact tie

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A county council race in South Carolina ended in an exact tie. Each candidate in the Democratic primary for Greenwood County Council District Three race got 157 votes. Incumbent Melissa Spencer faced challenger Johanna Bishop. The Greenwood Elections Office said the next steps include counting...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC

