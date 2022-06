KEARNEY — Repairs on the Second Avenue overpass will begin Monday and last until the end of September. According to an announcement from Wilke Contracting Corp. and the city of Kearney Public Works Department, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions. The city encourages motorists driving over-sized and wide loads or making their daily commute to use a different path.

