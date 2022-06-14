ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose’s free meals feed students during summer

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

The school year may have ended, but hunger never takes a break.

San Jose is covering the food gap for low-income youth up to age 18 through the Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded, state-administered program that allows the city to distribute meals. Outside of school, food insecurity is a harsh reality for low-income youth. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates more than 200 million meals will be distributed throughout the country this summer because of the program.

In Silicon Valley, the need is significant due to the high cost of living. Nonprofits, food banks and churches in the region have seen food insecurity skyrocket since 2020. The demand continues to rise, especially with COVID-19 programs ending .

“I would say about 25-30% of families are impacted by food insecurity in San Jose,” Tracy Weatherby, vice president of strategy and advocacy for Second Harvest Food Bank, told San José Spotlight. “A lot of families are suffering with the high food costs, high gas costs and with schools out they have lost that key source of nutrition. I think demand will still be very high.”

To fill the nutrition gap that exists for thousands of children during the summer, the city is distributing meals in two ways: through the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department and city libraries.

The parks department provides meals through its summer camp programs at seven different sites—a notable increase from previous years where it only served meals at four sites. It is only for students enrolled in Camp San Jose Jr. programs.

“We expect to distribute more than 30,000 meals,” said Ed Bautista, spokesman for the department. He added the increase in services reflects the increased need in the community.

In previous years, the city would distribute approximately 20,000 meals, but since the two-fold effect of inflation and the pandemic, three more sites have been added, he said.

“We could distribute even more meals than that,” Bautista said, noting there isn’t a limit on funding they receive for meals distributed over the summer. “In the month of June, some areas may get a spicy chicken or turkey and cheddar sandwich or wraps or sushi bowls. There’s also always options for those non-meat alternatives and for allergies.”

City libraries, on the other hand, distribute grab-and-go meals to any person ages 2-18, regardless of their income or enrollment in summer programs. The meals are distributed at the Educational Park Branch and Tully Library. Meals are distributed from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any adult picking up the meals can also get a free meal, and youth do not need to be present for the adult to grab additional meals.

Bautista and Weatherby said the impact of the summer food program cannot be understated.

“One of the challenges is that families have to trade off the food budget because they’re trying to make $1 stretch really far and that doesn’t always allow for the best quality food,” Weatherby said. “It’s really a matter of the health of the community and and in some cases, families being able to continue to stay housed.”

Second Harvest Food Bank provides a location tracker for impacted families to find free meals in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties with more than 80 locations like libraries and community centers, but also local schools and parks. Families can also sign up for food delivery services or locate where to pick up free groceries.

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

Where to get a free meal in San Jose through the Summer Food Service Program

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Snack: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Bascom Community Center—open until Aug. 12

1000 S. Bascom Ave.

Emma Prusch Farm Park—open to Aug. 19

647 S. King Rd.

Mayfair Community Center—open until Aug. 5

2039 Kammerer Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center—open until Aug. 5

901 East Santa Clara St.

Seven Trees Community Center—open until Aug. 5

3590 Cas Dr.

Welch Park Neighborhood Center—open until Aug. 5

Kenesta Wy.

Starbird Youth Center—open until Aug. 5

1050 Boynton Ave.

San José Spotlight

San Jose coalition plans one-stop homeless service center

A group of advocates, residents and religious leaders is pushing San Jose to help establish a center to provide food, medical treatment and resources to find housing and jobs for the homeless population. The coalition, headed by Lighthouse Ministries, hopes to buy a vacant building at 303 N. 15th St. that used to house the Apollo Adult Day Care and... The post San Jose coalition plans one-stop homeless service center appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Hot classroom sign of bigger issue in East San Jose

An East San Jose classroom reaching nearly 90 degrees—and a deafening silence from administrators to keep it in working order—is the latest example of underinvestment and inequities in one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. A classroom at Renaissance Academy at Fischer Middle School, located at 1720...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers."I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row,...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose budget tackles homelessness and public safety

San Jose has more money to spend this fiscal year and officials are prioritizing homelessness, public safety, fighting blight, environmental sustainability and equitable economic recovery. On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved the $5.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The city has $212 million more dollars to fund its 20 departments and various programs than... The post San Jose budget tackles homelessness and public safety appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

A new high school is coming to downtown San Jose

A Los Gatos high school is expanding into downtown San Jose, breathing new life into two historic buildings. Hillbrook School, an 87-year-old private school, is leasing the Moir Building, located at 227 N. First Street, and San Jose Armory, located at 240 N. Second Street, for at least 25 years.  The move allows the Junior... The post A new high school is coming to downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County preps COVID shots for infants and young children

The youngest population in Santa Clara County could soon get vaccinated for COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer shots for children as young as 6 months old—making nearly every person in the U.S. eligible for vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still have to approve the vaccines, but White House officials have said they are expecting vaccinations to begin as soon as next Tuesday.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials squash airport billboard proposal

San Jose officials have nixed a proposal to build a digital billboard near the airport, marking a victory for activists fighting the expansion of billboards around the city. Director of Aviation John Aitken said the site for a proposed billboard on I-880 near Mineta San Jose International Airport was “not a viable location.” In a letter sent... The post San Jose officials squash airport billboard proposal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
