ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Our favorite happy hour spots in North Fulton

By Anagha Ramakrishnan
AccessAtlanta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the most bang for your buck at these North Fulton happy hour deals. Who doesn’t love Cheesecake Factory? On Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., their menu just got a whole lot sweeter. Appetizers and small plates range from $5.95 to $7.95, and you can get drinks...

www.accessatlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccessAtlanta

DeKalb County’s best restaurants for brunch

Between plentiful vegetarian options and Asian-inspired baked treats, DeKalb County residents have plenty of breakfast nooks to choose from. Let our list of brunch restaurants, listed by city and food item, help guide you in your search for a new favorite morning meal. Avondale Estates. Rising Son: Waffles. Rising Son...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Fulton County, GA
Lifestyle
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Woodstock, GA
AccessAtlanta

9 nifty (and thrifty) consignment shops for frugal Atlanta parents

If your kids seem to outgrow their clothing faster than you can say fashionista, you’re probably looking for every opportunity possible to get the most out of your clothing budget. You may already take advantage of online bargain sites, like Swap.com and Poshmark.com, but you may not know that the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Mary Mac's Team Room: Atlanta's Dining Room

Mary Mac's Team Room is serving up delicious, Southern comfort food with a side history in a very niche space. The restaurant was deemed Atlanta's Dining Room by the Georgia House of Representatives in House Resolution 477. Mary Mac was first opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, an icon, at a time when women opening restaurants was unheard of. The torch was then passed down to Margaret Lupo, then to John Ferrell and Hank Thompson, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Fetch dog park and bar is coming to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more is set to open its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Happy Hour#North Point#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Cheesecake Factory#Southern#Tupelo Honey
AccessAtlanta

Find your green thumb at free gardening event series

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to build your own hydroponics system or enhance your connection to local food, the Plant. Eat. Repeat. workshops are for you. Throughout the summer, Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Botanical Garden will continue their collaboration series of seasonal workshops at community gardens throughout Metro Atlanta. Each gardening workshop offers the chance to interact with your neighbors while learning from experts through hands-on teaching and demonstrations.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Finding the party in Atlanta

When you’re looking for an exciting night out in the city, knowing where the party’s at is the most important thing. And if you can’t figure that out, at least knowing who’s throwing the parties is a good start. According to William Sweitzer, co-owner of event...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

3 ways to make the most of your Sunday Funday in Atlanta

Few cities do a Sunday Funday like Atlanta. From crowded, but delicious, brunch spots to lots of lush parks, from weekend festivals to a variety of museums, Atlanta is loaded with places to go and things to see to help fend off the Sunday scaries. If you’re not sure where to start, consider adding these to your itinerary to get the most out of your weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ServingLooksATL

ATL Seafood Bags: An Atlanta, Louisiana Mixture

ATL Seafood Bags is serving up a scrumptious mixture of Atlanta and Louisiana flavors. You can find them on Fridays at Atlantucky Brewing from 3 pm until 9 pm. The owner and chef is from Atlanta and puts her spin on recipes passed down from her grandmother, a New Orleans native! The menu has quite a range and has everything from seafood boils and egg rolls to Po Boys and Southern-fried baskets. There is surely an option for every taste. Below is what I tried at ATL Seafood Bags:
ATLANTA, LA
AccessAtlanta

8 places to have outdoor adventures around Atlanta

When it comes to outdoor recreation, Atlanta does not disappoint. While it would be impossible to list all there is to see and experience in the great outdoors, around Atlanta, these eight outdoor adventures are a good place to start. Treetop Quest. Whether it’s the Buford or Dunwoody location, at...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 running clubs for kids around Atlanta

Whether you have a child who’s an experienced runner or one who is just getting started, there are several clubs throughout the metro Atlanta area to help support their interest. The following five running clubs in Atlanta are designed for children of various ages. Gotta Run Kids. Gotta Run...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best places to have an outdoor wedding in Atlanta

From historic estates to classic landscapes, Atlanta’s neighborhoods offer unique outdoor wedding venues to fit your budget. Here’s a selection of some of the best venues to commemorate your love around Atlanta with nature in the backdrop:. Dockside at Piedmont Park . Stand beside the quiet intown escape of...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 things you never knew about Peachtree Street

Peachtree Street runs north and south, directly through the history of Atlanta. Although there are no direct highway interchanges between Peachtree and its meetings with the Downtown Connector and Ga. 400, the road remains the spine of our metropolitan landscape and one of the most prominent roads in the South. And for Peachtree Street, there are thousands of stories to tell. Here are five facts about Peachtree Street you might not have known:
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Location: Midtown - 227 10th Street NE; Time: 4 p.m. June 18; Admission: From $18; Website: facebook.com. Bring your Dad for Sunday afternoon fun at this family-friendly event. Throughout the day, you can sample a wide variety of foods while celebrating fathers and men who make a difference in their families and communities. There will also be food demonstrations, live music, a kid’s zone, raffle prizes and other activities.
ATLANTA, GA
WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy