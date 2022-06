Before Nicholas Singleton started his Penn State career, and even before he rolled through his competition at Governor Mifflin High School and won Gatorade National Player of the Year honors, his dad, Timmy, couldn’t quite wrap his head around the idea of his son being a one-man business enterprise. The freshman is still far from it, but he has made a few Name, Image and Likeness deals early in his Penn State career, and the Singletons are adapting to this new world with new rules and opportunities.

