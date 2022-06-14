PHOTOS: Mi Rio Grande Mural debuts in Laredo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Despite Laredo currently ranking last among border encounter increases among the nine total U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border sectors in Fiscal Year 2022 compared to FY21, Texas' attorney general has singled out the Laredo sector demanding the construction of a border wall in the area.
Airline travel has been on the uptick in recent months, despite historic inflation, with more than 2.3 million travelers passing through TSA checkpoints on June 13, according to agency data, a nearly fivefold increase since the passengers logged on the same date in 2020 (534,528). But instead of hitting the...
Along with Juneteenth, the 17th annual National Dump the Pump Day will also be on Sunday, June 19 as it marks as a day that encourages people to ride public transportation to save money, help protect the environment, reduce our dependence on foreign oil and improve the quality of life for all Americans.
The Laredo Independent School District’s Fixed Assets and Custodial Department will host a surplus auction on Saturday, June 18, at the LISD Fixed Assets Warehouse located at 2201 Santa Isabel St. The viewing of items will start at 9 a.m. with the auction starting promptly at 11. Cabello Auction...
A suspect led Laredo police on a chase after discharging a firearm at a cop during an apparent traffic stop attempt, authorities said. On Wednesday afternoon, a suspect shot at a Laredo police officer while the officer tried to pull over the vehicle near the Sam’s Club parking lot entrance.
The Community Education Division at Laredo College launched a citizenship program that assists qualified local permanent residents interested in becoming naturalized citizens in the Spring semester. On Sept. 20, 2021, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services awarded $10 million in grants to 40 organizations to prepare lawful permanent residents for...
Webb County leaders approved of moving forward with the Texas Central Polling program that would set up four polling sites throughout the county that would allow eligible voters to vote at the sites regardless of if they live in that precinct or not. The motion to approve of submitting an...
The man accused of firing shots at Laredo police officers and leading them on a chase has been arrested, authorities said. The case unfolded at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, when a Laredo police patrol unit spotted a beige Lincoln Town Car that failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign near Marcella Avenue and East Lyon Street.
