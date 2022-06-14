The Portable Vinyl Player That Tried To Cash In On The Walkman Craze

If you've been watching the smartwatch market for the past two years or so, you probably know that something is up with Samsung's line of wearables. The company made a surprising shift in its strategy and ditched its homegrown Tizen-based OS in favor of Google's Wear OS, causing the tides to change in the latter's favor. While the dust is still settling from that — support for Google Assistant is still in its early stages, for example — Samsung seems to be stirring things up again with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series. Interested users and hopeful buyers might be a tad disappointed about rumors of the rotating bezel's demise, but the new smartwatch could still have plenty to offer, especially based on its sighting at the FCC.

