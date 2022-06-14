The Portable Vinyl Player That Tried To Cash In On The Walkman Craze

Last week, we predicted that the "Final Fantasy 7" 25th-anniversary broadcast would result in some sort of announcement for a sequel to the critically acclaimed "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," which was widely lauded as a return to form for Yoshinori Kitase, Tetsuya Nomura, and the rest of the "Final Fantasy 7" development team over at Square Enix. As it turns out, our prediction came true, and we were shown even more than we initially expected. Not only was the second part of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" trilogy announced in the form of "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth," bu Square Enix also delivered a few minutes of gameplay footage from the entirely unexpected "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion," which is giving the "Remake" treatment to a lesser-known albeit narratively crucial fan favorite that explains the backstory of protagonist Cloud Strife and his mentor, Zack Fair.
Comments / 0