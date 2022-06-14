The Container Store Coming to Colorado Springs

The Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs will gain a store for all of your organizational needs. The Container Store is currently under construction at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, according to an article in The Gazette .

The Container Store offers thousands of solutions for organization in closets, pantries, offices, garages, and more. Items range from storage bins and boxes to rolling carts with drawers, shoe racks, and lazy Susans.

The Container Store will be located next door to Anthropologie at 1605-1925 Briargate Pkwy. in Colorado Springs. There is no word on when The Container Store will open in Colorado Springs, but the brand’s website states it is “coming soon.”

The Container Store has several other locations across the state of Colorado including Broomfield, Denver, and Lone Tree.

