ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Container Store Coming to Colorado Springs

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago

The Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs will gain a store for all of your organizational needs. The Container Store is currently under construction at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, according to an article in The Gazette .

The Container Store offers thousands of solutions for organization in closets, pantries, offices, garages, and more. Items range from storage bins and boxes to rolling carts with drawers, shoe racks, and lazy Susans.

The Container Store will be located next door to Anthropologie at 1605-1925 Briargate Pkwy. in Colorado Springs. There is no word on when The Container Store will open in Colorado Springs, but the brand’s website states it is “coming soon.”

The Container Store has several other locations across the state of Colorado including Broomfield, Denver, and Lone Tree.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Another Convenience Store Chain Opens Their First Colorado Store

Everyone knows about the new Buc-ee's travel center currently under construction in Colorado. Did you know another major chain of convenience stores just opened its first Colorado location?. QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based convenience store chain, opened its first Colorado location yesterday, June 16, 2022, at Highway 119 and Interstate 25 in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Amiee White Beazley

Hike connects two of Colorado's best luxury adventure resorts

The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs is one of the most revered hotels in the world and one of only four five-star, five-diamond properties in the Centennial State. The Broadmoor is the longest consecutive recipient of both awards in the world. But lesser known are The Broadmoor's all-inclusive Wilderness Collection properties, smaller, cozier, and more rooted in their collective surroundings.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of the Mt. Shavano Angel near Colorado Springs

Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Promenade Shops#Anthropologie
95 Rock KKNN

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. You can see the potential when a rough diamond comes along especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462-square-foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
1230 ESPN

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KDVR.com

Colorado heading to the ocean

Airbnb is getting a lot of interest from Denver in going to the ocean. 97-degree high on Friday: Pinpoint Weather Alert …. DUI blood results exonerate man in 2 different arrests. Firefighters getting advanced cancer screenings. Colorado inspecting fuel meters for quality control. Fire ban in effect in Front Range...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Bluest Lakes Are Breathtaking and Worth the Trek

There is a good reason why Colorado's Blue Lakes Trail is so wildly popular and that's because of the spectacular views at the top. The Blue Lakes Trail is a challenging 8-mile roundtrip hike that will ultimately reveal the gorgeous Blue Lakes in the shadow of the magnificent Mt. Sneffels and Wolcott Mountain. It's an extremely popular Colorado hike.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KRDO

13-year-old crowned 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The message for the reigning 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs is "to be confident in your own skin." Thirteen-year-old Talia Sharpe was crowned at the Juneteenth Pageant hosted by Mas Millenium Allstars, a 30-year-old dance and cheer team in Colorado Springs. Sharpe says her...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
110
Followers
69
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy