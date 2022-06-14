ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former Saints OL Senio Kelemete among 4 tryout free agents at minicamp

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
It’s not unusual for NFL teams to bring in veteran free agents for tryouts during their late-spring minicamp practice sessions, but it’s cool to see a familiar face on the New Orleans Saints practice field. Former Saints offensive lineman Senio Kelemete was one of four tryout players in attendance for Tuesday’s minicamp practice, finally making his return to the team where his NFL career took off. Of course he hasn’t signed back with New Orleans (none of these four free agents have, yet) but he’d be a welcome addition to the offensive line.

Let’s recap where Kelemete’s career has taken him, and run through the list of other players New Orleans brought in for a look this week:

OL Senio Kelemete

Kelemete started a game at left guard for the Los Angeles Chargers last season but was mainly limited to a backup role; before that, his three-year run with the Houston Texans started strong, holding down the left guard spot in 2018, but an injury cost him the 2019 season and he was limited to just seven starts in 2020. But Saints fans remember Kelemete best for his pinch-hitting role as a versatile backup, stepping in to start at four different alignments from 2013 to 2017: left guard (19), right guard (6), right tackle (2), and left tackle (1). He knows the offense and could be a good addition even if his best days are behind him. You can’t have too much depth with Andrus Peat’s injury history and Cesar Ruiz’s issues in competing with NFL competition. Kelemete is wearing No. 62 this week.

K Alex Quevedo

The only rookie on this list, Quevedo was productive at Central Oklahoma while nailing 157 of 162 point-after attempts and hitting 36 of 51 field goal tries in his career, with a personal long of 46 yards. New Orleans has seen Wil Lutz receive the green light to practice fully over the summer, but they also signed former Virginia Tech kicker John Parker Romo after the 2022 NFL draft, and Quevedo could be solid competition for the other rookie. The Saints know how important good depth is here after running through so many kickers last season. Quevedo is wearing No. 6 at minicamps after using No. 1 during earlier tryouts.

RB David Johnson

Johnson was previously reported to be visiting the Saints, and now we know he’s actively trying out for a roster spot. The Saints don’t have a ton of depth behind Alvin Kamara; Mark Ingram is getting up there in years, and he and Tony Jones Jr. both missed time with injuries last season. Dwayne Washington has hung around for a few years but can’t get on the field beyond special teams. Devine Ozigbo has bounced on and off of the roster. While Abram Smith was a popular rookie signing, he has a lot to prove before he’ll be considered a lock to even make the team. Johnson, wearing No. 40 this week, could immediately find a role in New Orleans if Kamara receives a suspension this year.

LB Joe Schobert

Another previously-reported free agent meeting with the Saints, Schobert brings a strong resume and could add some much-needed experience to the linebackers room. Of the five players returning from last season, only Demario Davis brings extensive starting reps in the NFL — Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun, and Andrew Dowell have all been backups and special teams contributors to this point. You’d like to see a reunion with Kwon Alexander here, but if the Saints want to go in another direction Schobert would make sense. He’s in No. 47 at minicamps this week.

