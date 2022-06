Texas’ capital city saw an increase in homes for sale in May, with dollar volume increasing while the median price held steady. The Austin-Round Rock area had enough inventory on the market to last 1.2 months, according to the monthly Central Texas Housing Market Report by the Austin Board of Realtors. The median sales price remained at the record-setting $550,000 it hit in April, a 19 percent increase over April 2021.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO