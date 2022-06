Dianne Louise Schodroski, 79, of Sunset Hills died May 23, 2022, at The Grande senior living facility at Laumeier Park in Sunset Hills. Mrs. Schodroski loved spending time with family and friends, and she and enjoyed hosting parties and holidays, catering events and organizing games, trips and activities for them. She also liked baking. She will be remembered for her charity work and taking care of others, including strangers. Born Nov. 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Gloria (Shaw) and Everett Jenkins Jr.

