Hopkinsville, KY

Lloyd Columbus “Honey” Majors

By Traci Mason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 84) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm...

Alton “Buck” Gordon

(Age 84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
Homer M. Mason

(Age 84, of Binns Mill Road) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tessie Lynn Longino

(Age 50, of Princeton) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
PRINCETON, KY
Local realtors collecting water donations for Marion, Ky. water crisis

The City of Marion in Crittenden County is in a water crisis, and an organization comprised of realtors from Christian and Todd counties is putting out the call for aid. According to a news release from the Realtors Association of Christian and Todd Counties, Marion Mayor Jared Byford says there’s extreme concern after learning from engineers that there’s only a matter of days before the city’s main water source is depleted, leaving residents in crisis. The city would need roughly 100,000 bottles of water a day to make up for the lack until the issue is addressed.
MARION, KY
Gunfire exchanged in Glass Avenue home invasion, no injuries reported

Hopkinsville police are investigating a home invasion that led to gunfire being exchanged on Glass Avenue early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Glass a little after 1 a.m. and the report says while the homeowner, 71-year old Charles “Birddog” Paige, and the intruder exchanged gunfire, neither party was injured and the intruder fled the scene.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man flown to Skyline after being pinned under vehicle

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital early Wednesday morning after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle on Bradshaw Road. First responders were notified about 2:30 a.m. of a man who became stuck underneath his vehicle when the jack slipped, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says a passerby had already extricated the victim by the time crews arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville man severely injured in Hopkins County accident

A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Local man injured in rear-end collision

A rear-end collision Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eagle Way Bypass injured a local man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 31-year old Carlton Thomas of Hopkinsville was northbound and rear-ended a northbound car driven by 30-year old Jeremy Day of Hopkinsville in the intersection. Day complained...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man killed in I-24 wreck near Exit 1 in Montgomery Co.

Road construction on the Kentucky side of the state line on I-24 was a factor in a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon near Exit 1 in Montgomery County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and says a tractor trailer driven by 68-year old Carla Barnes of Texas was stopped with traffic on the westbound side due to the construction when she was rear-ended by a car operated by 38-year old Marques Johnson of Nashville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Christian Co. awarded grants for park improvements

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $292,500 in funding for three projects that improve parks and expand recreational trails in Christian County. According to a news release, the funding comes through the Recreational Trails Program and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Christian County was awarded an LWCF grant for $142,500, which will be used for improvements at Ruff Park, including construction of a new restroom/concession facility, replacing playground equipment and resurfacing the parking lot.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Orr selected as Muhlenberg schools superintendent

The Muhlenberg County School Board has selected a Christian County native and former Todd County administrator as its next superintendent. Contessa Orr began her teaching career at Todd County as a special education teacher 22 years ago. She later served as the assistant principal and guidance counselor of Olmstead Elementary, principal of North Todd Elementary, director of federal programs in Todd County and then chief academic officer of Logan County Schools.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Second suspect in 2006 murder arraigned

Regina Vause, one of the suspects charged in the 2006 murder of Roscoe Mayes, was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Vause’s arraignment had been delayed to allow her time to find a private attorney, but Judge Andrew Self appointed a public defender to the case Wednesday and entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.
Search warrants led to four drug trafficking arrests

Hopkinsville police served federal search warrants at two locations in the city Tuesday afternoon, leading to the arrests of four people on drug trafficking charges. Arrest citations say 26-year old Demarius Cager, 50-year old Yolanda Halliman and 48-year old Steven Cager of Hopkinsville were arrested at a Hancock Street home and charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in marijuana.
Oak Grove shooting suspect sentenced

Sentencing was held Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court for the man who pled guilty this month for his role in the 2018 shooting of Keosha Willis on Meridians Way in Oak Grove. Adrian Murray pled guilty June 2 to facilitation to first-degree assault as part of a deal that came...
Woman charged in death of Clarksville five-month old infant

The Clarksville Police Department has charged a woman with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of an infant in August of 2021. According to a news release, investigation began when officers were called to a home on Hadley Drive on August 6, 2021 for reports of a non-responsive five-month old girl. The child’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Lynn Camia told officers she had been taking a bath with the baby when she fell asleep. The infant, Angela Stanford, was taken to Tennova Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Jury to begin deliberations in FUMC daycare abuse trial

Closing arguments were made Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court in the trial of Allison Simpson and Nina Morgan—the two former employees at the First United Methodist Church daycare who allegedly abused babies in their care. Attorney Eric Bearden represents Simpson and went first and told the jury that...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Local towns receiving more American Rescue Plan act funds

Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday announced $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act—the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments. Oak Grove is receiving $978,000, Pembroke about $119,000, Crofton is getting about $94,000 and Lafayette just over $21,000.
TODD COUNTY, KY

