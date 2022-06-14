Lloyd Columbus “Honey” Majors

The City of Marion in Crittenden County is in a water crisis, and an organization comprised of realtors from Christian and Todd counties is putting out the call for aid. According to a news release from the Realtors Association of Christian and Todd Counties, Marion Mayor Jared Byford says there’s extreme concern after learning from engineers that there’s only a matter of days before the city’s main water source is depleted, leaving residents in crisis. The city would need roughly 100,000 bottles of water a day to make up for the lack until the issue is addressed.

MARION, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO