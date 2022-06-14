Lloyd Columbus “Honey” Majors

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $292,500 in funding for three projects that improve parks and expand recreational trails in Christian County. According to a news release, the funding comes through the Recreational Trails Program and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Christian County was awarded an LWCF grant for $142,500, which will be used for improvements at Ruff Park, including construction of a new restroom/concession facility, replacing playground equipment and resurfacing the parking lot.
