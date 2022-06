Lavone Freda Cowen passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Brethren Care Center in Ashland. She was 85. She was born on September 10, 1936, in Loudonville to parents Allen & Freda (Stitzlein) Heller. Lavone graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1954 and went on to graduate from the Mansfield Business School. She also attended New Hope Community Church in Loudonville.

LOUDONVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO