First Alert Weather In-Depth: The Fear of Lightning

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central and western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wayne County in western New York Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Oswego County in central New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sodus, or 18 miles southwest of Fair Haven Beach State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lyons, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Scriba and Volney. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO