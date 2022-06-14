ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather In-Depth: The Fear of Lightning

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many people have a fear of lightning, especially this time of the year. So how does lightning work?. It starts at the base of cumulus cloud with a pooling of negative electrons that begin to move downward in the atmosphere. We call this a “stepped leader.” We...

First Alert Weather: Very Cool Weather For the Jazz Festival Saturday Evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Saturday we had the coolest temperatures in more than three weeks for Rochester. The high temperature only reached 65 degrees and that is almost 15 degrees below the normal high temperature. A large area of high pressure continues to circulate a very cool, dry northerly wind across the Great Lakes and that will last through the remainder of the weekend.
Dangerous lake conditions cancel Harborfest Boat Parade of Lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Waves as high as five to seven feet have caused the Boat Parade of Lights portion of Rochester HarborFest to be canceled Saturday. Though poor lake conditions have disrupted the boat parade, slated for 9 p.m. Saturday at Ontario Beach State Park, city officials say other scheduled activities during the festival will go on as planned through Sunday.
Hot and humid today, with some stronger thunderstorms as well

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Many areas started off with high humidity levels today. Dew points will be in the lower 70s for a lot of the day, which means we'll see in mid-summer humidity levels today. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees this afternoon. And with the high humidity factored in, the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area from that this morning through the afternoon.
Severe storms cause damage Thursday across Finger Lakes region

The Finger Lakes region is recovering after severe weather swept through the area Thursday. Areas hit the hardest include Livingston and western Ontario counties. The storm knocked out power for thousands in the Finger Lakes, with branches broken and trees toppled. A man who owns a vacation home off Conesus...
Straight line wind caused damage in Livingston County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The National Weather Service out of Buffalo deemed the thunderstorm wind damage in Livingston County to be caused by straight line winds. The team surveyed the damage in several spots across the county, and determined the storm that downed trees, power lines and toppled a silo was not a tornado. Rather, the damage was caused by straight line downburst winds, estimated at 100 mph.
Residents of Livonia clean up day after damaging storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A storm toppled trees on Thursday evening, many of them landing on power lines, cutting electricity to thousands of residents. The outages prompted the Geneseo School District to cancel classes at all of its schools this morning. Clean-up efforts are happening all over Livonia as...
Residents of Livingston and Ontario Counties speak about tree-toppling storm

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many have said that the storm that passed through on Thursday is one that they have never experienced—and will never forget. East Lake Road in Livonia is one of many huge tree trunks that were blown down by this storm. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey and Alex Bielfeld were on the scene to talk with those affected by this destructive storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Monroe, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Orleans; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wayne County in western New York Orleans County in western New York Northeastern Genesee County in western New York Monroe County in western New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albion, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Brockport, East Rochester, Albion, Hilton, Webster and Fairport. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 near exit 12. Interstate 90 near exit 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central and western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wayne County in western New York Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Oswego County in central New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sodus, or 18 miles southwest of Fair Haven Beach State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lyons, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Scriba and Volney. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Power outage updates: Geneseo Central Schools are closed Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneseo Central Schools are closed on Friday because of power outages caused by the intense storm on Thursday evening. The school district said regents exams on Friday will be administered in Livonia Schools. Geneseo CSD will provide transportation to Livonia. In the town of Geneseo,...
RFD investigating overnight McNaughton Street house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday morning at 98 McNaughton St. RFD responded to the area of McNaughton and Freeland streets at approximately 12:30 a.m. Firefighters battled the blaze and smoke emitted from the first floor of the home.
