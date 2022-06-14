Keep your kids safe with these summer camp essentials

ATLANTA - While temperatures in Atlanta reached record highs this week, one tenant at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road said she and her children have had to go through it without a working air conditioning unit. Myesha Mason told FOX 5 she and her five kids have been relying on fans to keep cool inside her home at Eagles Run apartment complex.
If your kids seem to outgrow their clothing faster than you can say fashionista, you’re probably looking for every opportunity possible to get the most out of your clothing budget. You may already take advantage of online bargain sites, like Swap.com and Poshmark.com, but you may not know that the Atlanta...
ATLANTA - It is already hot and not even officially summer. One metro Atlanta business is looking to cool people off. It's called Cathy's Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches. CEO Cathy Cross, who is a Spelman College graduate, opened the business a few years ago and has since expanded. The business...
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 is hosting a job fair Friday, June 17 at the organization’s headquarters in DeKalb County. The job fair will start from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and hiring managers will be conducting interviews for more than 50 positions across varying programs and departments.
Summer looks blooming marvelous on this u-pick farm in McDonough. Southern Belle Farm has become one of Atlanta’s favorite outings, with special events, seasonal takeovers, and so much more on offer throughout the year. In the summer months, their beautiful flower field is the perfect spot to pick yourself your very own cup of flowers to take home as a souvenir.
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple children were sickened and several were taken to the hospital after being exposed to chlorine at a pool in Cumming Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Emergency crews were called to the Swim Atlanta on Post Road in...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As temperatures keep going up, so do the risks of getting heat exhaustion or having a heat stroke. “This heat is out of control,” said Abena, who was walking in Piedmont Park Tuesday. “Like hell,” agreed her friend Senai. Dr. George Leach, an emergency room...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson asked Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on his advice to single dads like himself. “You’re not alone. And if you feel like you’re alone, there’s aunts, friends, grandparents. It takes a village, as they say. And for me, I have an outstanding village of my mom, my sister, her friends all these folks.
ATLANTA - It is a local pizza shot that is saucy, cheesy, and hits all the good spots. Jeremiah from Tripe Jays Pizza Bar stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Saturday. He showed off some selections the metro Atlanta eatery had to offer. Jay’s Pizza Bar is located at 1020...
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Home Depot employee was impaled by a crowbar at a store in Roswell Tuesday, according to an incident report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Market Center at Holcomb Woods Shopping Center. Roswell...
If you're looking for a quick bite, take a look at the husband and wife owned food truck Paige's Pastries and Bistro. Hear from owners Craig and Paige Bailey to hear how the food truck got its start and what you can indulge in.
ATLANTA — There are many other places besides the public pools to cool off this summer in metro Atlanta as temperatures continue to break records. Check out the list below for free splash pads and fountains around the city, their hours and locations. Fountains. This fountain has bright colors...
Hearts everywhere are broken as a 16-year-old girl, who was part of Mrs. Dianna Williams’ “Dancing Dolls” troupe on the hit reality show “Bring It,” has died. Dyshea Hall was fatally wounded outside a Kroger shopping center in Atlanta, according to WSBTV. A 17-year-old boy,...
Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta with your kids this summer? Look no further, I have got you covered with a jammed-filled guide of fun things to do to make this the best summer yet. From top attractions to adventure to cool experiences, there is something to everyone. Summer is here! Have a great time!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cooling centers have opened at libraries and recreation centers across metro Atlanta to help residents beat the heat as temperatures continue to rise across the region this week, officials announced. The heat wave in metro Atlanta reaches a fourth day on Wednesday as the temperature soars...
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Fire Department helped save a dog stuck in a peculiar way. Firefighters said the dog's head was stuck in an old sink. The dog's owners went to a fire station with the dog in search of help. Lt. Keith Elrod and Firefighter Terrance...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
ATLANTA — Frustrated Delta Air Lines customers reached out to 11Alive saying they've been stranded at the airport for more than 24 hours after multiple flight cancellations. This comes after Delta previously announced it would cut 100 flights a day this summer. One of the stranded passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture. A bill making Juneteenth...
