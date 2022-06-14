ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coachella announces 2023 dates after Frank Ocean was revealed to headline upcoming music extravaganza

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Coachella has announced its 2023 dates.

The music festival revealed it will be returning to the field April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Last year, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed to the Los Angeles Times that Frank Ocean would be headlining the 2023 festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBBxz_0gAoNknO00
Festival season: Coachella will be returning in 2023 on April 14-16 and April 21-23 with Frank Ocean set to headline 

Fans can now register to gain access to advance ticket sales, which is set to begin June 17 at 10AM PT.

'Coachella returns April 14-16 & April 21-23, 2023,' the festival tweeted on Tuesday, along with a cactus emoji and directions on registering for advance sale tickets.

The announcement came just weeks after Coachella 2021 ended with performances by headliners The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish. At age 20, Eilish was the youngest artist to ever headline the festival.

It also marked the first time festival goers were able to attend the music extravaganza since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzNmS_0gAoNknO00
Hitting a high note! The festival shared the big news via Twitter on Tuesday 

Traditionally the event kicks off the summer concert circuit in the US, and after a three-year hiatus, Coachella returned without requiring any Covid vaccinations, tests, masks or social distancing - but there were two testing areas on festival grounds and even more nearby.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the US two years ago, the festival rescheduled from April 2020 to October of that year, before being outright cancelled for the first time in 20 years that June.

After being pushed back due to the pandemic, the festival announced its long awaited return on New Year's Day 2021 with a simple tweet that read: 'See you in the desert. Coachella returns 15-17 & 22-24, 2022'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE6Ct_0gAoNknO00
They're back! The festival returned earlier this year for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic 

Kanye West was originally set to headline the 2022 festival but pulled out of the event last-minute.

Organizers had to scramble and were able to secure The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, who have collaborated in the past though the shortened timeline may have made it impossible for the two popular acts to coordinate an act together.

Ye was reportedly going to perform alongside controversial artist Travis Scott who has remained relatively reclusive since the Astroworld tragedy last year that left 10 people dead.

While it's not totally clear why Ye pulled out of the show last minute, an industry insider told Page Six that he hadn't so much as rehearsed for the big show at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYv9k_0gAoNknO00
Kanye West was originally set to headline the 2022 festival but pulled out of the event last-minute

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass co-stars film Shark Week on a beach... after former cast mate Bam Margera was found following disappearance

Johnny Knoxville and several other members of the cast of Jackass were spotted while filming scenes for The Discovery Channel's forthcoming Shark Week in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 51-year-old daredevil was joined by two of the franchise's veteran members and several newcomers to the series while working on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Frank Ocean
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Pack On The PDA During Romantic Date On Yacht

Rebel Wilson and her beau Ramona Agruma passionately embraced on a luxurious yacht while on vacation in France on June 17. In the romantic photos per The Daily Mail, the couple wrapped their arms around each other while giving the other a big smooch. Rebel wore casual bright green knee length shorts, a matching hoodie, and a traditional gray t-shirt. Meanwhile, her girlfriend sported a tie-dye top with lavender sweatpants and a low bun.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How superstar Jennifer Lopez was banned from using the female symbol in Super Bowl halftime show which celebrated women by 'woke' British director who claimed it was 'exclusive'

As a self-made multi-millionaire superstar, Jennifer Lopez is a feminist icon who embodies women’s empowerment. But the singer has complained that she was banned from using the female gender symbol during her Super Bowl show by a ‘woke’ British director. The 52-year-old star says Hamish Hamilton told...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Los Angeles Times#Swedish
Daily Mail

'The job of comedy is to offend!' Rowan Atkinson says comedians should be allowed to make jokes about 'absolutely ANYTHING' as he rails against cancel culture

Rowan Atkinson has hit back at 'cancel culture' and has insisted that comedians should be allowed to make jokes about 'absolutely anything' in a free society. The Mr Bean star, 67, said the purpose of comedy was to 'have the potential to offend' and argued that humour is made to make someone look 'ridiculous'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

418K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy