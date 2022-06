So long Askar Mozharov, we hardly knew ye. Per UFC Roster Watch, “The Ukrainian McGregor” will not be given a second UFC fight after his debut loss to Alonzo Menifield. It’s not often a fighter is released after a single UFC loss. Typically, even utterly bad performances are granted a bit of leniency and a second opportunity. After all, the famed UFC jitters are a real thing, and many fighters have really turned their careers around after rough starts.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO