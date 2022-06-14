Shooting leads to arrest, charges in N.C.

In Pittsylvania County, there are three unsolved murders this year with no suspects and no arrests made. On Feb. 10, first responders were called to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna. Authorities found a deceased man in the house, and an autopsy and investigation revealed the cause and manner of death to be a homicide and gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Charles Van Hooker.

