Shooting leads to arrest, charges in N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a shooter in an early Friday morning shooting. Officers were dispatched to a hospital after a person arrived there with gunshot injuries. Police said the person had been shot on Shaw Street. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with information about this...
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department has arrested a fourth and final suspect in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. On Monday, four teenagers, three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, allegedly killed Shonniel Blackburn, 35, at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments complex. Upon arrival, authorities found...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early Friday shooting put a person in the hospital in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a local hospital about a person who had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. According to police, the […]
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Warrants from the Danville Police Department show how a Danville mother was brutally murdered last week. Officers found 30-year-old Brittany Poole dead last Wednesday in a home on Lands End Road in Danville. According to the warrants from the police department, investigators say Poole was...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — State police are searching for a vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident Friday morning in Roanoke. Troopers say the incident occurred on I-81 North around 7:15 Friday morning. A red Mazda 3 with Colorado tags "BMUL57" is the suspect vehicle. Virginia State Police...
Brookneal Police Chief Ricky Baldwin announced that during the May 2022 term for Grand Jury, multiple indictments as well as warrants totaling 23 charges were secured against ten suspects after a three-month investigation in the Town of Brookneal. Charges include drug-related offenses, distribution and possession of narcotics, weapons violations, as...
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a man dying of a cardiac event in Graham, according to authorities. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Thursday to Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, after getting a call about a cardiac arrested. The first deputy on the scene […]
Charlotte, North Carolina, police on Friday announced a total $47,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for a mass shooting that left four dead and five injured during a 2020 Juneteenth celebration in North Carolina’s largest city. The suspects are accused of firing more...
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman are being hit with numerous drug charges following the drug-related death of a 25-year-old woman, according to the Eden Police Department. Around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Hampton Inn at 724 South Van Buren Road after getting reports of an unresponsive person. At […]
Hickory Investigators are searching for a stolen vehicle after spotting a 15-year-old suspect wanted for his involvement in a fatal shooting inside. Authorities say the vehicle is a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with N.C. license plate: RDJ-7400. Investigators say anyone who sees this vehicle should not approach it or its...
Shaquan Dews, 19, of Altavista appeared in Campbell County General District Court on Tuesday for his arraignment. Dews and a minor were arrested on Friday on charges stemming from a shooting incident that took place that morning on Main Street in Altavista. Dews faces seven charges: four counts of attempted...
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, and another seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday night in Danville. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said the incident happened on Highway 58, in the 2400 block of South Boston Road. Sheriff Taylor said there was one fatality and one person...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard is recovering after being shot during a robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night after 9:00 p.m. at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St. Three men walked into the arcade with the intention of robbing the business.
In Pittsylvania County, there are three unsolved murders this year with no suspects and no arrests made. On Feb. 10, first responders were called to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna. Authorities found a deceased man in the house, and an autopsy and investigation revealed the cause and manner of death to be a homicide and gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Charles Van Hooker.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward in an unsolved homicide case. On June 16, 2007 around 3 a.m., Preston Matthew Angelo was shot in the chest and died at Moses Cone Hospital. Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday that an additional $5,000 dollars is being offered in reward money for information about […]
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth suspect in a Hickory homicide case has yet to be apprehended by police, but has been spotted riding a stolen car. The 15-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was seen driving a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with a tag number of ‘RDJ-7400.’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is accused of concealing the death of a man reported missing last year. Michelle Thompson, 47, of High Point, was charged in connection with the death of Willie Walters Junior. She was arrested by High Point police after they say she hid Walters’s remains. Walters’s family reported him […]
A four-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening was reunited with his family early Wednesday morning, according to Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. The boy, whose first name is Wyatt, was last seen at his home on Cedar Trail in Danville, having wandered off at about 8 p.m. Several local agencies responded to the search.
The Roanoke City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile. Samiyah Jarvis was last seen at her residence on Edgelawn Ave in Roanoke City, VA on June 7th, 2022. According to her mother, this is out of character for her to go missing and are worried about her well-being. There is a $1,000 reward to anyone that has information that will lead to the whereabouts of Samiyah Jarvis. If you have any information on Samiyah’s whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212. Reference incident # 22-052756.
