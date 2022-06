(CBS DETROIT) – All families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in the month of June to help lower the cost of groceries, Whitmer announced Tuesday. The additional monthly payments will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government. In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan,” said Governor...

