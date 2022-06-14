ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia Recreation & Park District announces Kyle Woolley as new GM

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

The Hesperia Recreation & Park District on Monday announced that former City of Barstow staffer Kyle Woolley has been named as new general manager.

A two-decade veteran of parks and recreation, with a background in both private and municipal organizations, the 34-year-old Woolley replaces former GM Nicolas Chavez, who took the role in July 2020.

Woolley, who formerly served as the parks and recreation superintendent in Barstow, comes to the Hesperia district with its 15 parks and facilities for a community of nearly 95,000.

Chavez, who lives in Helendale, will be paid a base salary of $120,200 per year, district officials said.

His experience in the public sector is complemented by his roles in the private sector, which have helped him develop a dynamic appreciation and understanding of the importance of superior customer service, district officials said.

Woolley values responsibility, collaboration, and community engagement and is looking forward to fostering these values within the district. His experience and forward-thinking make him uniquely positioned to step into the GM role, the district said.

Before working for the City of Barstow, Woolley had completed nearly 10 years as physical activities director with the Silver Lakes Association in Helendale.

Nicolas Chavez

Chavez submitted his notice of departure from the district for personal reasons, with his last day being May 9, park district officials told the Daily Press.

“It has been my distinct pleasure and honor to represent all of you, and the Hesperia community as your General Manager,” Chavez wrote to park staff. “In my tenure, we were able to complete several projects within the community and internally as well that include, but are not limited to, improving the park safety program, strengthening the Districts reserve fund, addressing aging infrastructure, securing state and federal grants, and establishing a road map to streamline the Districts finance/administrative operations…you all played a role in helping accomplish this. These projects will result in great benefit to the Hesperia citizens.”

Chavez ended his message by thanking staff for the privilege of serving as GM and wishing all and the community the best of success going forward

The investigation

Chavez stepped into the role in July 2020, replacing interim GM Marshawn Etchepare, who stepped in for ousted GM Lindsay Woods, who had previously worked for the district for nearly 28 years, serving as GM since 2011.

Chavez took over as GM after the district hired an outside firm to investigate two of its top officials amid allegations of a “hostile work environment,” the Daily Press reported.

Etchepare was appointed interim general manager on Oct. 9, 2019, after former Woods and Administrative Operations Manager Brad Cook were both placed on paid leave on Oct. 4 pending the results of the investigation.

In February 2020, Woods was terminated “without cause” and was given nine months of severance pay by a unanimous vote during a special board of directors meeting. Cook resigned from the district on Feb. 14 of that year, the Daily Press reported.

The outside firm of EXTTI Inc. that investigates “claims of harassment, discrimination, retaliation and employee misconduct,” was approved by the board during a special meeting on Oct. 11 to investigate Woods and Cook, according to its website.

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia Recreation & Park District announces Kyle Woolley as new GM

