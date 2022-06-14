ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Joe Sempolinski to run for New York’s 23rd Congressional District

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY – A lifelong resident of Steuben County wants to serve his Congressional District, even if it’s only for four months.

Republican Joe Sempolinski has been chosen by the GOP county chairs to run in the August 23rd special election to serve out the remainder of Tom Reed’s term in New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Reed resigned earlier this year.

The current 23rd district includes most of Tioga County and stretches west through the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.

Sempolinski spent seven years working for Reed, first as his campaign manager when he first won the seat in 2010 and then as Reed’s District Director until the end of 2017.

Sempolinski decided not to seek election to the new 23rd which shifted westward and into the Buffalo area. He says no one is better suited to represent the current 23rd than he is.

Sempolinski says, “This is where I’m from. I was born here, raised here, raised my family here. These are the people I know, these are the people I love, these are the people that I’ve spent my entire life around. If I can walk into the House Chamber speaking for them, for any period of time, that’s a profound, profound responsibility and honor.”

Republicans Nick Langworthy and Carl Palladino are poised to face each other in a primary for the new 23rd. Meanwhile, Democrats chose Owego resident Max Della Pia as their candidate in the special election.
Della Pia also intends to run int the new 23rd.

CONGRESS & COURTS
