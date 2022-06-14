ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community activist Ja’Mal Green joins crowded 2023 race for mayor

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — The 2023 race for mayor of Chicago got a little more crowded on Tuesday, as community activist Ja’Mal Green announced a bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Chicago could be the greatest city in the world, but unfortunately...

Retired Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland potential candidate for Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland could potentially throw her name in the race for mayor. Frydland, who served as commissioner from 2015 to 2020, has formed a political action committee to consider running for mayor in the 2023 election, according to spokeswoman Mika Stambaugh. If she chooses to run against her former boss, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she will join challengers Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, Aldermen Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, businessman Willie Wilson, veteran police officer Frederick Collins, community activist Ja'Mal Green, and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.
Toni Preckwinkle defends her criminal justice record as primary opponent Richard Boykin claims she’s ‘pandering to the … defund the police movement’

In the summer of 2020, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle appeared to nod to the cries for justice that spilled to the streets of Chicago when she broke with other top Illinois Democrats to announce her support for less police spending. “I’m for reducing and redirecting our investment in...
Election 2022: Democratic Primary | Illinois Secretary of State

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After more than two decades, Illinois will have a new Secretary of State. 87-year-old Jesse White is stepping away from the role, allowing someone new to take the reigns. Four Democrats are vying for White’s role. Chicago Alderman David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, former...
3 Black trauma surgeons moved to Chicago to make a difference

CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
Teamsters strike hits prominent Chicago-area liquor distributor

Truck drivers have gone on strike against Breakthru Beverage Group in Cicero, a leading wholesaler of beer, wine and liquor. About 100 employees belonging to Teamsters Local 710 have been on strike since Monday night, union leaders said. Michael Cales, secretary-treasurer of Local 710, said members voted to strike after rejecting a tentative agreement for a four-year contract.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How ideologues tip the scale of justice and criminals reap the benefit

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/15/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin this week is the director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute, Hannah E. Meyers, to discuss her time with the Intelligence Bureau of the New York City Police Department working on counterterrorism and outline how progressive policies & ideologies among district attorneys like Kim Foxx (and Larry Krasner in Philly & Chesa Boudin in San Fran) are causing an imbalance in the criminal justice system. Plus, Kasso enjoys the chatter of squirrels, as long as they keep bringing him their harvest. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
Facing hundreds of shortages, LMPD heads to Chicago to recruit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After traveling to Atlanta in March, the Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to venture out. This week, recruiters traveled to Chicago. "We need and we want that experience from these other agencies," Sgt. Justin Bickett said of recruiting officers in larger cities. Bickett is the...
Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
