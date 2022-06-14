Community activist Ja’Mal Green joins crowded 2023 race for mayor

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO