A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO