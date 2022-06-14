ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

 4 days ago

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night.

Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game.

But England capitulated in the final stages as Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag each added to Hungary's total, and John Stones received a dubious red card to reduce the hosts to 10 men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7xv5_0gAoJxAR00
Gareth Southgate did not have the answers as dismal England lost 4-0 to Hungary on Tuesday

Southgate's side now sit rock bottom of Group A3 in the Nations League after two defeats to Hungary and draws against both Italy and Germany.

With only the two remaining Nations League fixtures left before the 2022 World Cup in November, a flurry of fans have taken to social media to condemn the England boss.

One fan accused Southgate of 'wasting another golden generation', whilst another said it would be an 'absolute disgrace' were he not sacked.

Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to criticise England and manager, describing the performance as a 'shambles'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uitrP_0gAoJxAR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9bAZ_0gAoJxAR00

The humiliating 4-0 thrashing to Hungary was England's worst defeat since 1928, a result which does not bode well with only five months to go until Qatar.

During his post-match interview, Southgate admitted he had struggled to find the correct balance in his Nations League team-sheets so far.

The manager felt unable to 'flog' England's experienced veterans due to end-of-season fatigue and thus offered opportunities to young players with only a few caps under their belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeszL_0gAoJxAR00
Piers Morgan also took to social media after the thrashing to lambast England and the manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNSfk_0gAoJxAR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HxCs_0gAoJxAR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhgfL_0gAoJxAR00
'No chances, no goals, no hope': Southgate must be axed according to several England fans

Despite sitting bottom of the group and needing a win to turn the tide, Southgate opted to rest key leaders Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling against the Hungarians.

England held 69 per cent of the possession throughout the game but struggled to create any meaningful chances, as playmaking trio Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were each left out of the starting lineup.

Harry Kane's late penalty against Germany was the only goal scored by England in the tournament this summer.

