This is the summer for travel. Not because it's affordable or we have more time off, but because it's the first time many of us are ready to get out there after two years living under COVID-19 precautions. A study from Trivago found that 83% of people believe that summer 2022 will be the best for travel and adventure. While fuel prices, inflation, and flight delays may beg to differ, Jose Cuervo is looking to make it the best summer ever for a few lucky winners.

