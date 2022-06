OMAHA -- No flyer likes turbulence, so the “Fasten Seat Belts” light will be turned on for this recounting of the early history of Eppley Airfield. The airport has made it through nearly 100 years at the same spot east of Carter Lake and with a $600 million update on the way, it’s not moving. Any obstacle now couldn’t compare what was overcome before it was named for the late Omaha hotel magnate Eugene C. Eppley in 1960.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO