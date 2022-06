DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City is asking residents and businesses to refrain from unnecessary watering due to the recent heat and drought conditions. “The City of Dodge City will enter a Stage 1: Water Watch,” said Corey Keller, director of Dodge City Public Works. “The goals of this stage are to heighten awareness of the public of water conditions and maintain the integrity of the water supply system.”

