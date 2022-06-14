ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Extreme heat is headed our way. Here's what you need to stay safe

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be hot this week. Really, really hot. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has issued warnings and advisories for much of Northeast Ohio, and local governments are asking the public to take precautions during the heat wave. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 3

 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio earlier this week have left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and seasonable Friday — Here’s what the weekend looks like

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Storms have moved out of the area and we’re looking at clearing skies for the rest of the evening. Temperatures are still warm, in the 80s and breezy. Late evening, we’ll drop into the 70s. Overnight, we’re clear, breezy and warm but not as muggy with lows around 70.
CLEVELAND, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ Petitti shares some tips for watering in the extreme heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s going to be a scorcher in Northeast Ohio the next couple of days. That means you’ll need to water. AJ Petitti, from Petitti Garden Centers, provided some information about how to do so without burning your plants or lawn. From AJ:. Always...
GARDENING
wksu.org

Here's how communities across Northeast Ohio are celebrating Juneteenth

This weekend, people across Northeast Ohio and the U.S. will celebrate Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth — a combination of June and 19th, the day it falls on — memorializes when Union soldiers in 1865 delivered word of emancipation to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, following the conclusion of the Civil War. The day received designation as a federal holiday last year.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where and when you can get free produce in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways. The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue. Food […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo residents find cost-effective ways to cool down

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In Five Points, high summer temperatures mean a trip to Sparky's Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee to cool off. The local business has a wide array of treats that manager Brandi Louden, is happy to promote. "We have Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream like Thomas Temple...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power: Complaints of brownouts in city due to high heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power said late Thursday morning that the company has received complaints of brownouts and low voltage from across the city. The brownouts, which are caused when the electricity demand is higher than what is being produced, are due to the “high heat and humidity,” according to Cleveland Public Power.
CLEVELAND, OH

