San Jose, CA

Almost perfect: Mandated full-time infection preventionist soars hand hygiene and PPE compliance to 99 percent at skilled nursing facility

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California skilled nursing facility launched its compliance with hand hygiene and other infection prevention practices to near perfect levels thanks to continuous audits and training from its full-time infection preventionist. Staff members with the 24-bed SNF at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, CA, presented data Monday on the...

www.mcknights.com

