Hancock — Unbeknownst to artist and broomsquire Cate Richards, a residency at MASS MoCA last summer—during which they researched the history of New England broom production—would lead to opportunity beyond the intended purview of conducting field work and creating new pieces. The artist, whose work calls attention to the intersection of objects of labor with objects of spirituality, has been making brooms since 2019 when they learned the craft at Foxfire Museum and Heritage Center in Georgia. What began as an intentional immersion over the ensuing three years—to understand the broom as an object where use, beauty, design, labor, art, agriculture, and craft intersect—ultimately morphed into a solo show. “SWEPT: This Work I Will Do” (the subtitle culled from a Shaker hymn), opens to the public on Saturday at Hancock Shaker Village.

HANCOCK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO