Crime roundup: Man charged with in rape of granddaughter

A Kinston man was charged Monday by the Winterville Police Department for sex crimes against his granddaughter.

According to warrants, Shawn Kevin Mayers, 51, of 1628 Cameron Langston Road, Kinston, was arrested Monday and charged with felonies of incest, solicit prostitution from a minor, second-degree forcible rape and sex act by substitute parent/custodian.

Warrants said the arrest is in connection to a Jan. 29 incident when Mayers forcibly had sex with a minor under 18 while acting as her parent. She was identified in court documents as his granddaughter. He also solicited sex from her to invoke the prostitution charge.

Mayers was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $6 million secured bond for the prostitution charge and an $8 million secured bond for the other three.

Another case is pending against Mayers in Lenoir county for indecent liberties with a child from Jan. 1. He was served in that case on Feb. 9.

Car break-ins

Property valued at more than $3,000 was stolen after someone broke into two vehicles at a Greenville student living complex, according to Greenville Police Department reports.

The first incident occurred between 11 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday at The Landing at 1920 Exchange Drive, off of Charles Boulevard. A wallet valued at $580 containing $300 in cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle, as were four pairs of shoes valued at $1,800 and a pair of sunglasses valued at $500.

A wallet was stolen from the other vehicle, which is believed to have been broken into between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday. Both cases are listed as active.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

9999 Oglesby Drive, 6 p.m. June 7: wallet stolen at Blount Recreational Sports Complex; case inactive.100 block Larkin Lane, 10:24 a.m. June 11: white Hyundai Sonata Sport valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.300 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 1:29 a.m. June 10: white Dodge Grand Caravan valued at $8,000 stolen from shopping center parking lot; case inactive.2900 block Mulberry Lane, 10:47 a.m. June 10: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Wallet stolen; case active.100 block Lakeview Terrace, 10:52 p.m. June 10: attempted burglary at residence. Damage to window screen valued at $50; case inactive.1800 block Fox Den Way, 12- 2 p.m. June 11: burglary at residence. Clothes valued at $4,500, electronics valued at $3,050 stolen; case inactive.4600 E. 10th St., 2:10 p.m. June 12: phone valued at $1,099 stolen at Walmart; case inactive.1085 Allen Road, Greenville, 1 p.m. May 2-1:59 p.m. June 13: two catalytic converters valued at $2,600 stolen from trucks at Cornerstone Christian Child Development; case inactive.1700 block Rosewood Drive, 12- 8 p.m. June 12: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Handgun valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.

Assaults

1200 block Park West Drive, 7:47 p.m. June 10: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.2600 block Macgregor Downs Road, 11 p.m. June 10- 5:13 a.m. June 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.300 block Verdant Drive, 8:47 p.m. June 12: man assaulted by spouse in parking lot; case active.500 block West 14th Avenue, 1:39 p.m. June 13: woman assaulted at residence; case active.1200 block South Pitt Street, 2:26 p.m. June 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2500 block Old River Road, Greenville, 11 a.m. June 9- 10:08 a.m. June 10: window air conditioning unit valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.2000 block B. Stokes Road, Greenville, 11:03 a.m. June 10: man defrauded of $2,200; case active.1000 block N.C. 102 West, Ayden, 6 p.m. May 30-1:36 p.m. June 10: residence forcibly entered; leaf blower valued at $250, chain saws valued at $400 stolen; case active.2500 block Autumn Ridge Lane, Greenville, 3:17 p.m. June 10: handgun valued at $150 stolen from residence; case inactive.5900 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 4:11 p.m. June 10: residence forcibly entered; tools valued at $800 stolen; case active.5900 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 6 p.m. June 11- 8:23 a.m. June 13: leaf blowers valued at $1,200 stolen from farm; case active.300 block Tar Heel Drive, Greenville, 3:45 p.m. June 13: 12 pack of beer stolen from porch; case active.

Assaults

600 block Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, 3:17 a.m. June 11: man assaulted by girlfriend near residence; case active.200 block River Road Estates, Greenville, 4-4:08 p.m. June 11: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case cleared.1300 block Billy Loop, Greenville, 4:24 p.m. June 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.3400 block Field View Court, Winterville, 9:24 p.m. June 11: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.500 block Burruss Place, Greenville, 3:54 a.m. June 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.3100 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 1:21 p.m. June 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.300 block Farmingwood Road, 2:46 p.m. June 12: gun pointed at man, woman by neighbor. No shots fired; case active.400 block Chicod Street, Grimesland, 7:01 p.m. June 12: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.500 block Sands Road, Greenville, 7:20-7:27 p.m. June 12: gun pointed at men by neighbors. No shots fired; case active.