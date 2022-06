When it comes to pitch counts, there have been wild swings for some of the Giants in recent weeks. Alex Wood and Logan Webb have talked about getting longer leashes, and Webb did earlier this week at home, throwing a career-high 112 pitches in a win over the Kansas City Royals. That came two starts after Webb was pulled after just 87 and expressed some displeasure about it.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO