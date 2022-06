CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte father said his son got a double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine booster earlier this week. “Our son, who is 6 years old, received a double dose of the booster, and at that point, our brains kind of went, ‘Holy crap, what does this mean?’ Because it’s a scary unknown,” said Ryan Shell of the phone call his wife received from the clinic which administered the shot.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO