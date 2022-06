HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill that would allow incarcerated people to request public records only about themselves or their own cases is making its way through the Pennsylvania Legislature. The bill passed the House on Tuesday and now goes to the Senate. It would amend the state’s Right-to-Know Law by restricting the access inmates have to documents held by governments and public agencies. Supporters of the bill say it would help stem a tide of frivolous requests that can tie up state resources. Opponents say it’s unlikely to cure the problem and probably unconstitutional to boot.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO