Milwaukee, WI

Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Playing time trending down

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Mazeika is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Dodges danger in save

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line in 2021 with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he recently lost out on playing time. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Suffers setback

Wong (calf) suffered a setback in his recovery and won't be activated by the start of the Brewers' upcoming homestead against the Cardinals that begins Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wong initially hoped to return from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, but he'll...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Saturday

Rutschman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will get a breather Saturday after he went 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a walk over the last three games. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Reaches base three times

Rodgers went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Wednesday against Cleveland. Rodgers drew a one-out walk in the third inning and ultimately came around to score on a wild pitch. He has reached base in eight of his last nine games, also recording a home run, five RBI and six runs scored in that span. Rodgers has steadily seen his numbers tick up throughout the campaign, and he now has a .716 OPS across 222 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Throws Saturday

Ashby (forearm) performed well during a throwing session Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Ashby exited Thursday's start against the Mets as a precautionary measure due to left forearm tightness, but he's downplayed the severity of the issue in recent days. He said Friday that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, and he was able to ramp up his intensity during Saturday's throwing session. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that the left-hander remains day-to-day for now, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains out of lineup

Kiermaier (Achilles) isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to left Achilles inflammation, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Experiencing soreness Thursday

France isn't starting Thursday against the Angels due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that France is a little sore after making an awkward dive in the field Wednesday, so he'll get his first day off this season. However, Servais didn't sound too concerned about the 27-year-old's injury, so it's possible that he's available off the bench during Thursday's series opener against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH

