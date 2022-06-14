ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Elliot Soto: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Soto was designated for assignment Tuesday. His contract was...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman checked off a couple of milestones Wednesday, hitting his first career homer and his first two RBI in the fourth inning. This was the catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in 21 contests this season. He's still slashing a shaky .192/.267/.321 while adding nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 86 plate appearances, but perhaps this is the spark he needs to up his game at the major-league level.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Saturday

Rutschman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will get a breather Saturday after he went 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a walk over the last three games. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he recently lost out on playing time. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Suffers setback

Wong (calf) suffered a setback in his recovery and won't be activated by the start of the Brewers' upcoming homestead against the Cardinals that begins Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wong initially hoped to return from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, but he'll...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Dodges danger in save

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line in 2021 with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens' Steven Means: Signs with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Means on Friday. Means participated in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. The 31-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles and two QB hits.
BALTIMORE, MD

