It took a little while for the Braves’ offense to wake up, but I always said this team would be a problem whenever they did. Well, they have in a big way over the last couple of weeks, leading to 14 straight wins. There are few offenses in baseball that can match up with the Braves, and even fewer are as powerful, especially in the National League. To this point in the season, Atlanta is running away with the home run title in the NL.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO