Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Thursday that he was "surprised a little" when former teammate Tyreek Hill aired his frustrations about his time in Kansas City. Hill said the Chiefs failed to utilize him enough and weren't willing to negotiate near the $25 million-$26 million annual figure that he was looking for in an extension. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver made the comments on the first episode of his new podcast, "It Needed To Be Said," which was released last Friday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO